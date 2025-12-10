Monaco claim scrappy victory over Galatasaray

AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun (centre) celebrates after breaking the deadlock in the 68th minute against Galatasaray at Stade Louis II. (EPA Images pic)

MONACO : Folarin Balogun’s lone goal secured AS Monaco a 1-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, extending the French side’s unbeaten streak in the competition to five matches.

Balogun broke the deadlock in the 68th minute from a corner to deceive substitute Galatasaray goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc, who had come on seconds before to replace the injured Ugurcan Cakir.

Cakir had saved Denis Zakaria’s penalty in the 50th minute, following a VAR review for a Davinson Sanchez foul on Takumi Minamino. He also saved shots from Maghnes Akliouche and Minamino.

Balogun had wasted two promising chances before his winner, narrowly missing the target twice within a three-minute span just after the hour mark.

Galatasaray had a better start but Ilkay Gundogan’s shot went well above the crossbar from close range in the 13th minute while Baris Alper Yilmaz hit the post six minutes later.

Both sides are on nine points, with Monaco facing Real Madrid away and Galatasaray welcoming Atletico Madrid next month.