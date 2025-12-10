Tottenham spot on against Slavia Prague to close in on top eight

Tottenham’s Xavi Simons celebrates after converting a penalty to give his side a 3-0 lead against Slavia Prague at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur maintained their strong Champions League home form with a 3-0 win against Slavia Prague thanks to an own goal and penalties for Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons on Tuesday.

The London club were made to work hard by the visitors but eventually eased to a third win on their own turf in this year’s competition to boost their hopes of a top-eight finish.

Thomas Frank’s side got their noses in front in the 26th minute when a Pedro Porro corner was headed into his own net by David Zima under no real pressure.

Porro was involved again five minutes after the restart when he was hacked down in the area by Youssoupha Sanyang and Kudus calmly beat Jindrich Stanek from the spot.

Simons, who scored his first goal for Tottenham at the weekend, was then taken down in the area by Igoh Ogbu in the 78th minute and tucked away the resulting penalty.

Victory moved Tottenham provisionally into ninth place in the 36-team table with 11 points from six games, although they could drop lower after Wednesday’s games.

Slavia were slick on the ball and created several good chances but remain on three points and face an uphill battle in their final two games to scrape into the playoff positions.