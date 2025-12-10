Under-fire Alonso says Real Madrid situation can ‘change quickly’

Spanish media reports suggested Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has lost a battle for power with the club’s star players. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Under-pressure Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso insisted the situation he is in can swiftly change ahead of a potentially pivotal Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions, losing 2-0 against Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, with Spanish media reporting Alonso faces the sack with a defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“This is a team, a club, we are united, and when you’re Real Madrid coach you have to be ready to face these situations calmly, with unity and responsibility,” Alonso told reporters Tuesday.

“I am really looking forward for what’s to come, and that starts tomorrow. We know this can change, from the anger there was (on Sunday), normal, to the excitement about (facing City)…

“For good or bad, things can change quickly in football, your perspective can change, and we’re in that moment.”

Madrid put in one of their best performances under Alonso last week to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at San Mames, before crumbling at home against Celta.

Alonso said his team is convinced they can beat Man City and superstar striker Erling Haaland at the Bernabeu to bolster their position in the league phase table, where they are currently fifth.

“We are mentally ready for what is coming, the team is united, we are all convinced we can win tomorrow,” continued Alonso.

“We have to play at a good speed and intensity, we have to compete, of that there is no doubt.”

Alonso said “yes” when asked if he had the support of all his players, reflected by the words of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who defended his coach.

“In the Vigo game the coach had a good plan, but it’s the players who are playing on the pitch,” said the France international.

“If we play at our level we have more chance to win games like this, if we lose 2-0 it means we’ve had a problem on the pitch, intensity, technical errors.

“So it’s not the fault of the coach, we have to improve and we will.”

Pep’s sympathy

Alonso found support from his former coach at Bayern Munich and his opposite number on Wednesday, City’s Guardiola.

“Of course I have sympathy for him, we worked together for a year-and-a-half, two years (at Bayern Munich), it was an incredible experience being with him,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid are the toughest clubs to be a manager at, the toughest ones for the pressure, the environment…

“It’s a difficult place, but he knows it, he has been here (as a player), he knows the reality… but of course he’s capable to (coach Madrid).”

Spanish media reports suggest Alonso has lost a battle for power with the star players at the club.

Alonso started the season with the idea of pressing and rotating his team, but lately the team has drifted away from his plan and rotation of the big names is infrequent.

“If the hierarchy want to give the power to the manager, the manager will have the power. If the hierarchy wants to give it to the players, the players will have the power,” added Guardiola.