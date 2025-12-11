Flamengo beat Cruz Azul in Intercontinental Cup

Flamengo’s Alex Sandro (right) is challenged by Cruz Azul’s Jeremy Marquez during the Fifa Derby of the Americas match between Cruz Azul and Flamengo in Doha. (AFP pic)

AL-RAYYAN: Flamengo beat Cruz Azul 2-1 yesterday in Qatar to edge closer to the Intercontinental Cup final, where the Brazilian side would meet Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Rio de Janeiro club recently won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A title – a double achieved only four times before them.

On Saturday, Flamengo will meet Egyptian CAF Champions League titleholders Pyramids FC, who in September beat Saudi club Al Ahli 3-1, with the victors progressing to meet Uefa Champions League winners PSG, who qualified directly for the final, scheduled for Dec 17 in Doha.

In Al Rayyan, Flamengo downed the Mexican winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup thanks to two goals either side of half-time by Uruguayan forward Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

The Intercontinental Cup brings together the six winners from each confederation’s top-tier club tournament in a condensed format.

It is designed not to be a competitor to the 32-team Club World Cup, launched last year by Fifa and organised every four years.