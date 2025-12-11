Mbappe on bench for Real Madrid’s clash with Man City

Real Madrid’s French forward Kylian Mbappé looks at his injured finger during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo in Madrid. (AFP pic)

MADRID : Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is only fit enough to start on the bench in his team’s Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mbappe missed training on Tuesday with a broken finger and other discomfort, Madrid told AFP, and coach Xabi Alonso named him among the substitutes for the game at the Bernabeu.

Alonso’s future is potentially at stake with Spanish media reporting the coach faces the sack if his team lose against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Los Blancos have won just two of their last seven matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat in La Liga on Sunday by Celta Vigo which left them four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Mbappe, 26, is the team’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in 21 games across all competitions.

In his place Alonso selected 21-year-old forward Gonzalo Garcia, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham in support.