African players in Europe: Salah off to AFCON amid uncertainty

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangaré and Borussia Dortmund’s Ramy Bensebaini will represent Egypt, Ivory Coast and Algeria respectively at AFCON, which begins on 21 Dec.

PARIS : Mohamed Salah heads for Morocco this week to captain Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) amid uncertainty over his future at Liverpool.

Salah came off the bench midway through the first half and set up the second goal in a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton at the weekend.

After the match, manager Arne Slot said there was “no issue to resolve” with his star forward, but speculation continues to rumble over the Egyptian’s future after his outburst last weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

England

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The 33-year-old came on as a substitute and seized his chance by setting up Liverpool’s second goal for Hugo Ekitike. Salah had been left out of Liverpool’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League victory at Inter Milan after his explosive rant about Slot following the recent draw at Leeds. That was the third successive game that Salah had been left on the bench and his furious claim that he had been “thrown under the bus” hinted at a potential departure from the troubled Premier League champions during the January transfer window.

Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

The Nigeria defender scored in his side’s 3-2 win at Burnley. Bassey grabbed Fulham’s second goal to put them 2-1 up in the 31st minute en route to their first victory at Turf Moor since 1951. The 25-year-old’s close-range header from Harry Wilson’s cross was his first goal since an FA Cup tie against Manchester United in March.

Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest)

The Ivory Coast midfielder capped his side’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham with the final goal. Sangare netted in the 79th minute at the City Ground, bending a superb strike in off the post with the outside of his foot. The 28-year-old’s second goal this season — and his first in seven matches — helped boost Forest’s bid to avoid relegation.

Spain

Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla)

Nigerians Adams and Ejuke celebrated AFCON call-ups with a goal each as Sevilla hammered Real Oviedo 4-0 in La Liga. Adams opened the scoring in the fourth minute and Ejuke completed the rout with one minute of regular time remaining.

Germany

Mohamed Amoura (Wolfsburg)

Amoura scored for the second straight match in Wolfburg’s 3-1 Bundesliga win at Borussia Moenchengladbach. With the teams level after 34 minutes, Amoura was on the spot to blast in a deflected Christian Eriksen cross, putting the visitors back in front. The 25-year-old has six goals and two assists for Wolfsburg in the league this season.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia defender Bensebaini scored his side’s only goal in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Freiburg. With Dortmund teammate and Guinea international Serhou Guirassy struggling in front of goal and missing chances, Bensebaini took matters into his own hands with 31 minutes gone. The Algerian latched onto a Yan Couto free-kick and blasted home from close range.

France

Himad Abdelli, Harouna Djibirin (Angers)

Algerian Abdelli converted an early penalty and Cameroonian Djibirin restored a two-goal lead on 85 minutes as mid-table Angers trounced lowly Nantes 4-1 in Ligue 1. Both Africans were scoring their second goals of the league campaign.