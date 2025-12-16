Saelemaekers extends AC Milan contract to 2031

Midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers has scored two goals in 15 starts as AC Milan sits in second position in Serie A. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Belgian international Alexis Saelemaekers is extending his contract with AC Milan until 2031, the club said on Monday.

“AC Milan are delighted to announce that Alexis Saelemaekers has renewed his contract with the Club until 30 June 2031, with effect from 1 July 2026,” the club said in a brief statement.

Saelemaekers, 26, joined AC Milan in 2020 from Anderlecht and has appeared 159 times for the club, scoring 12 goals. He appeared in all but two games, mostly off the bench, as AC Milan won Serie A in 2021-22.

He spent last season on loan at Roma and the previous season at Bologna.

Since returning to Milan, Saelemaekers, capped 21 times by Belgium, has started all 15 league matches this season, scoring twice. The team are second in Serie A.

“Alexis has grown each season, standing out for his professionalism, selflessness, and strong sense of belonging, embodying the club’s values on and off the pitch,” Milan said in their statement.