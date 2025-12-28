Juventus ride luck to beat lowly Pisa in Serie A

Juventus’ Pierre Kalulu (centre) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Serie A match between Pisa SC and Juventus FC. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Pierre Kalulu’s fortunate goal helped Juventus to a 2-0 win at struggling Pisa in Serie A on Saturday and to within a point of leaders Inter Milan.

Kalulu struck in the 73rd minute when Pisa defender Arturo Calabresi’s attempted clearance from a Weston McKennie cross ricocheted off the Frenchman and into the net.

Kenan Yildiz added a second in stoppage time as Pisa pressed for an equaliser, tapping home after good work from substitute Fabio Moretti.

“It wasn’t a great goal, but it was a very important one,” Kalulu told Sky Sport Italia.

“Some games are tougher than others. There’s no such thing as luck, we fought hard for the win,” he said.

Pisa have just one win all season on their return to the top flight after a 34-year absence but twice hit the woodwork before Juventus took the lead.

Stefano Moreo powered a header against the crossbar in the first half and Matteo Tramoni was then denied by the post on the hour after another thumping header.

Juventus went close when defender Lloyd Kelly hit the upright but eventually got the breakthrough and moved up to third place, level on points with AC Milan.

“We are in a good position in the table, but we’ve got to just keep going,” added Kalulu.

The Turin side have played two games more than both Milan clubs. Inter travel to Atalanta on Sunday, while AC Milan are at home to Verona.

Como climbed a spot to sixth with a 3-0 victory at Lecce yesterday, with Lazio having to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Udinese after conceding a last-gasp equaliser.

Parma won 1-0 at home to bottom side Fiorentina as Cagliari came from behind to beat Torino 2-1.