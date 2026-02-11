Como dump Napoli to reach Italian Cup semis

Como’s Martin Baturina celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match. (EPA Images pc)

MILAN : Como knocked Napoli out 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Cup for the first time in 40 years.

Martin Baturina’s spot-kick put Como ahead before the break in Naples but Antonio Vergara raced in behind the defence to equalise for the hosts moments into the second half.

Romelu Lukaku stuck his effort wide for Napoli in the shootout and Como’s Maximo Perrone then had his kick saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as it went to sudden death.

It was Napoli who eventually blinked first as Jean Butez plunged to his right to keep out Stanislav Lobotka’s attempt and send Como through to a semi-final clash with Inter Milan.

Inter are set to host Como in the first leg in early March before the return fixture takes place in late April.

Atalanta will meet the winners of Wednesday’s quarter-final between Bologna and Lazio in the other last-four tie.