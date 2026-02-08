Hojlund, the hero as Napoli snatches late win at Genoa

Napoli’s Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match between Genoa and Napoli. (AFP pic)

ROME : Rasmus Hojlund’s penalty deep into added-on time snatched a 3-2 victory at Genoa on Saturday and kept champions Napoli hanging on in the Serie A title race.

Denmark forward Hojlund scored a brace, taking his record for the season to eight league goals in 20 matches, while fellow former Manchester United player Scott McTominay also found the net at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in northwestern Italy.

Victory ensured that Antonio Conte’s injury-hit team remain in third and their second win in a row closed the gap to leaders Inter Milan, who play away to Sassuolo on Sunday, to six points.

Genoa had taken a third-minute lead when Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi scored from the spot.

Two goals in less than two minutes turned the game on its head as Hojlund grabbed his first before Scotland midfielder McTominay put the Neapolitans in front midway through he first half.

Napoli seemed to be imploding in the second half when first Genoa’s Lorenzo Colombo pounced on a defensive error to equalise, and then centre-back Juan Jesus was given his marching orders after picking up a second booking.

However, a foul by Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet gave Hojlund the chance to be the hero from the penalty spot, taking his season’s tally to 12 goals in 30 matches in all competitions.

The was more bad news for Conte, though, as McTominay was forced off injured at half-time.

The former Italy, Chelsea, Inter and Juventus boss was already without key players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Frank Anguissa and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

In the day’s late match, Chilean centre-back Guillermo Maripan scored four minutes into added-on time at the end of the game to earn mid-table Torino a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina, who remain in the bottom three.

Second-placed AC Milan host Como on February 18th in a match delayed by the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, which Serie A had hoped to move to Australia.

Fourth-placed Juventus entertain Lazio on Sunday.