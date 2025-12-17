Fifa agrees 50% rise in prize money for 2026 World Cup

The Fifa World Cup Trophy displayed during the Fifa World Cup 2026 play-offs draw. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Prize money for next year’s World Cup will be 50% higher than the previous edition with world governing body Fifa agreeing a record US$727 million financial contribution to the tournament on Wednesday.

The biggest slice of Fifa’s funding package for the North American showpiece — US$655 million — will be performance-based payments to 48 participating nations with the champions taking US$50 million and the runners-up US$33 million.

“The Fifa World Cup 2026 will also be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community,” Fifa President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The 16 nations that fail to survive beyond the initial group phase will earn US$9 million while in addition, each qualified nation is entitled to US$1.5 million to cover preparation costs.

Fifa’s Council also confirmed festival-style youth tournaments for under-15s open to all member associations to commence in 2026 with a boys events followed by a girls competition in 2027.

“In recent years, Fifa has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football,” Infantino said. “This is a natural next step.”

Fifa Council also confirmed that the 2028 Women’s Club World Cup will be held from Jan 5 to Jan 30.