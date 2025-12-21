Mbappe matches Ronaldo record as Real Madrid beat Sevilla

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action during the match against Sevilla FC. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Kylian Mbappe matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for goals in a calendar year, and Jude Bellingham also scored as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga.

French superstar Mbappe levelled Ronaldo’s tally of 59 goals in 2013 by stroking home a late penalty after Bellingham sent Madrid ahead with a first-half header.

The victory allowed Los Blancos, second, to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to one point before the Catalans visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Gaining a third consecutive win across all competitions, after managing just two in the previous eight games, marginally eases the pressure on coach Xabi Alonso.

Sevilla, who thrashed champions Barcelona 4-1 in October, started strongly with veteran Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez heavily involved.

Odysseas Vlachodimos made a fine save to thwart Fran Garcia at the other end, and as the minutes ticked by Madrid began to find more of a foothold.

Bellingham headed the hosts in front at the Santiago Bernabeu after Rodrygo Goes whipped in a dangerous free-kick.

The Brazilian forward was booked for diving before the break as he tumbled in the box under little pressure.

Sanchez landed the ball on the roof of Thibaut Courtois’s net before the break with an acrobatic effort.

Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda was sent off at half-time for dissent, but his team plugged away in search of an equaliser regardless.

Courtois twice denied Isaac Romero early in the second half, while Mbappe intensified his search to emulate Ronaldo’s record.

Mbappe headed against the crossbar and whipped a shot narrowly wide, while Vlachodimos fended off another effort from the 27-year-old on his birthday.

Sevilla defender Marcao clumsily slid in to foul Bellingham after 67 minutes and was sent off for a second yellow card, hampering his side’s chances of adding to Alonso’s struggles.

Madrid almost scored a second when Mbappe teed up Rodrygo, who lifted the ball into the air and then lashed it towards goal, but Vlachodimos superbly tipped it onto the crossbar.

Eventually Mbappe got the goal he craved from the penalty spot, after Juanlu clumsily brought down Rodrygo.

The forward sent Vlachodimos the wrong way as he stroked in his 59th of the year, to match Ronaldo’s record.

Madrid were awarded another penalty when Bellingham went down in the box, but it was ruled out after a VAR review showed Sevilla defender Oso got the ball.

The referee then gave Madrid another penalty as Sow fouled Rodrygo on the edge of the box, but the offence was just outside the area, and it was again scrapped.

Mbappe whipped the free-kick narrowly over the top corner as he tried in vain to go beyond Ronaldo’s mark, but he will have to try again in 2026.