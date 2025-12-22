Marseille cruise in French Cup as Monaco advance to last 32

Captain Leonardo Balerdi put Marseille ahead before Greenwood struck on the hour as Roberto De Zerbi’s side turned the screw in the final 30 minutes.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Igor Paixao, Bilal Nadir and teenager Tadjidine Mmadi were also on target for 10-time winners Marseille, who last lifted the French Cup in 1989.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it was a good match,” said De Zerbi.
“It was only 1-0 at half-time, and the cup can throw up some nasty surprises. I was fearing this match, but we had the right approach.”
Danish forward Mika Biereth netted both goals as Monaco saw off Auxerre 2-1, with Strasbourg beating second-division Dunkerque by the same scoreline.
Troubled Nice ended a run of nine successive defeats with a 2-1 victory over Ligue 2 promotion chasers Saint-Etienne, while Nantes won 5-3 away to third-tier Concarneau.