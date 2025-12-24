Wasteful Nigeria open Afcon campaign with narrow win over Tanzania

Nigeria’s defender Semi Ajayi scores the first goal against Tanzania during the match. (AFP pic)

FES : Ademola Lookman secured a 2-1 win for a wasteful Nigeria against Tanzania in Fes on Tuesday in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle would have hoped for more goals given the opportunities his side created.

Star striker Victor Osimhen was among the culprits. He failed to score but could have claimed a hat-trick with better finishing.

Nigerian centre-half Semi Ajayi opened the scoring in the first half, before Charles M’Mombwa levelled soon after half-time.

However, Atalanta attacker Lookman struck the winning goal shortly after the equaliser to spare Nigeria’s blushes.

The first half followed a predictable pattern, with three-time champions Nigeria pressing and Tanzania soaking up pressure as they sought a first win after three draws and six losses in three previous Afcon appearances.

Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi suffered a facial injury after advancing off his line to block a shot by Akor Adams.

From the resultant corner, Sevilla striker Adams came close as his near-post header hit the top of the crossbar.

The east Africans threatened for the first time at 14 minutes with an acrobatic shot from Saimon Msuva comfortably saved by Stanley Nwabali.

As rain began to fall in Fes, Nigerian frustrations surfaced, with 2023 African player of the year Osimhen upset after being fouled by Ibrahim Hamad.

Osimhen misses

Osimhen then became the focal point of Nigerian attacks, threatening to score twice before another attempt was cleared off the line by Bakari Nondo.

That set piece led to the Super Eagles taking the lead as the ball was played back to Alex Iwobi, whose cross was nodded into the corner of the net by Ajayi for his second international goal.

Samuel Chukwueze had a chance to increase the lead just before half-time, but his close-range shot was tipped over by Masudi.

The opening seven minutes of the second period were dramatic, as an Osimhen goal was ruled offside before M’Mombwa equalised on 50 minutes and then 2024 African player of the year Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead two minutes later with a rising shot from just outside the box.

Chelle introduced veteran Moses Simon for Adams in the vain hope of building a wider lead ahead of what is likely to be their toughest Group C match, against Tunisia in Fes on Saturday.

Tanzania squandered a chance to equalise with three minutes of regular time remaining as a Mohamed Hussein cross evaded Nwabali, but substitute Kelvin John failed to connect with the ball.

Group C action continues later Tuesday with Tunisia taking on Uganda in Rabat.