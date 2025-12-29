Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Nick Kyrgios embrace at the net following the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ exhibition match in Dubai. (EPA Images pic)

DUBAI : Nick Kyrgios beat women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the “Battle of the Sexes” on Sunday, in a highly-publicised showdown with modified rules that divided tennis fans.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios won 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match in Dubai bearing little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Back then, there was more at stake with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for its legitimacy and prize money for female players still far lower than for the men.

King, one of the all-time greats of the women’s game who was at the peak of her powers, saw off the 55-year-old Riggs, a top player in his day, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston.

On Sunday, each player received only one serve and the dimensions of Sabalenka’s side of the court were nine percent smaller, in an attempt to restrict Kyrgios’ power and speed advantage.

Critics questioned the motive behind the event, organised by the agency that manages the careers of both players, beyond the broadcast ratings and money generated.

The suitability of Kyrgios – who admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2021 and has had to distance himself from misogynistic remarks in the past – for the men’s role in the act also stirred debate.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, has dropped to 671 in the rankings after playing just six tour-level matches over the past three seasons, but the 30-year-old Australian still had enough to see off four-time Grand Slam singles champion Sabalenka.

“Honestly, it was a really tough match. She is a hell of a player and such a great champion,” said Kyrgios.

“She broke my serve numerous times, and I had to strap in.

“Honestly, I would love to play her again and showcase her talent and what I have left in the tank. Ultimately it was a really hard-fought battle.”

Kyrgios admitted he dealt with nerves as Sabalenka strode into the arena to “Eye of the Tiger” in a sparkling jacket.

“Of course I was nervous. Not many people would have put their hand up to be in this position,” said Kyrgios.

“Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was close.”

Sabalenka, who retained her US Open title in September after losing in both the Australian and French Open finals this year, said she was keen for a rematch with Kyrgios.

“I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired,” said Sabalenka.

“I made a lot of great shots, moved a lot to the net, drop shots. Really enjoyed the show. Next time when I play him, I already know the tactics, his strengths and weaknesses, and it will be a better match for sure.

“I love to challenge myself and I’d love to play again.”