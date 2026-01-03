‘Chaotic mess’ Kyrgios determined to enjoy himself after injuries

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios slipped to 671 in the world after an injury-hit three years in which he played just six singles matches on the ATP Tour. (EPA Images pic)

BRISBANE : A philosophical Nick Kyrgios said Saturday he had been a “chaotic mess” throughout his career and now just wants to enjoy himself when he returns to the tour this week.

The temperamental 2022 Wimbledon finalist, one of tennis’s most dynamic players when at the top of his game, makes his comeback at the season-opening Brisbane International.

The 30-year-old Australian has slipped to 671 in the world after an injury-ravaged three years which saw him play only six singles matches on the ATP Tour.

Speaking ahead of his opening-round match, Kyrgios said he was feeling fit and had been playing as well as ever in the build-up.

“I think after every injury I have had the last couple of years, and to see how quickly something can be snatched away from you, I have a day-by-day mindset,” the former world No 13 said.

“I don’t know if I’m a player that needs to prove himself any more than he has. I just want to get through this and be happy with my performance.

“Ultimately I just want to go out there and put on a show for the crowd and for the fans and the people, to be honest.

“I have no agenda and I don’t care what my ranking is, don’t care what titles I win. I just want to go out there and give the people a good show.

“That’s ultimately I guess what I’ll go down as, as an entertainer and someone who just was a bit of a chaotic mess, but an entertainer at the end of the day.”

Kyrgios, who was granted a wildcard to play in Brisbane, begins his tour comeback against US world No 60 Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Although he has featured only very sporadically on the ATP Tour in recent years, Kyrgios beat women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka last week in a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai.

Kyrgios could yet be offered a wildcard to play singles at the Australian Open this month.

“Considering how much travel I have had the last month and how much tennis I have played, this is as good as I could feel,” he added.

“I think a lot of stress has kind of gone from my life and I feel a lot better.

“I guess my goal is to leave Brisbane with a sense of: that was a fun week, you gave everything you had and whether you came up short or not, you gave a good show to the people.

“I’m just really looking forward to going out there and competing at the highest level again. It’s all a blessing at this point.”