Morocco coach puts criticism down to passion after Cup of Nations win

Players of Morocco pose for a family picture ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 soccer match between Morocco and the Comoros in Rabat. (EPA Images pic)

RABAT : A convincing 3-0 victory over Zambia on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations hosts lifted the mood in Morocco as coach Walid Regragui put criticism of his team’s start to the tournament down to the passion of the fans.

Morocco are strong favourites to win the tournament on home soil but started their campaign looking like a team weighed down by the burden of expectation.

After a nervy opening day win over tiny Comoros and then a 1-1 draw with Mali, they put on a thrilling performance on Monday to romp past Zambia and make sure of top place in Group A.

Regragui had come in for stinging criticism after the first two games and issued an apology on social media after the disappointing showing against Mali, which ended a record-setting run of 19 successive victories for the national team.

But after Monday’s triumph, he went out of his way to praise the supporters, some of whom had jeered him before the game, calling for unity in the quest to win Morocco’s first Cup of Nations title in a half century.

“We play as a team of 12. We feel the whole country behind us. The supporters shouted and sang from the first minute. It was a benchmark match in terms of unity,” he said.

Morocco has been swept up by Cup of Nations fever with the streets full of people wearing team jerseys or scarves as they go about their business.

“Moroccans are naturally emotional, they need confidence,” Regragui added.

“After the draw against Mali, there was frustration. We want to make the fans happy. The players want this cup and if we unite, God will help us.”

The country will co-host the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain, and the Cup of Nations, which finishes on Jan 18, is an opportunity to show off its infrastructure and capacity.

Sparkling stadiums, plentiful hotels and easy transport links, including high-speed rail, are giving the north African country a positive image but ultimately the success of the team is the priority.

“From now on, every match will be a final,” Regragui warned as Morocco wait to find out their opponents in the last-16.

They play in Rabat on Sunday against one of the best third-placed finishers, to be known by the end of the first round on Wednesday.