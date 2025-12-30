World Cup ticket demand breaking all records

Fifa said fans from the US made the highest number of ticket requests, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. (EPA Images pic)

DUBAI : More than 150 million ticket requests have been submitted by fans from more than 200 countries for the 2026 World Cup in North America, Fifa announced on Monday.

The demand has reached record levels just 15 days after the start of the random selection draw ticketing phase, which remains open until Jan 13.

“We have 6 to 7 million tickets on sale … in 15 days we received 150 million ticket requests,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said at the World Sports Summit in Dubai on Monday. “So 10 million ticket requests every single day. It shows how powerful the World Cup is.

“In the almost 100 years of the World Cup, Fifa has sold 44 million tickets in total. So, in two weeks … we could have filled 300 years of World Cups. Imagine that. This is absolutely crazy.”

The 48-team World Cup is taking place across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Fans from the US have made the highest number of ticket requests, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom, per Fifa.

“This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally – we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football,” Infantino said.

Following the closing of the current ticket request phase, a draw will take place that gives all fans an equal chance of success. Those who are unsuccessful will have the opportunity to secure their seats during the subsequent sales phases as additional tickets are made available.