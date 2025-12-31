Senegal top Cup of Nations Group D as Koulibaly sent off

Senegal’s Abdoulaye Seck (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Benin in the Group D match. (Senegal national team pic)

TANGIER : Ten-man Senegal overcame a gallant Benin 3-0 on Tuesday to finish top of Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations Cup finals in Morocco.

Central defender Abdoulaye Seck put Senegal ahead at halftime, and Habib Diallo and substitute Cherif Ndiaye scored after the break.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for a clumsy tackle with around 20 minutes left, however, and will be suspended going into the knockout stages.

Senegal finished with seven points, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat Botswana 3-0 in Rabat, on goal difference.