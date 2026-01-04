Olmo, Lewandowski grab Barca late victory in Espanyol derby clash

Espanyol’s Pol Lozano and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal tussle for the ball during the match. (EPA Images pic)

BARCELONA : Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski’s late strikes helped Barcelona snatch a 2-0 win at Espanyol on Saturday to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

The champions were largely outplayed by their city rivals and had goalkeeper Joan Garcia to thank for keeping them afloat in the derby clash against his former side before Olmo curled home in the 86th minute.

Fermin Lopez created Olmo’s goal before laying the second on a plate for Lewandowski as Barca claimed a ninth consecutive league victory and ended Espanyol’s own run of five wins in a row.

“I don’t know if we’re favourites (for La Liga) or not… but we’re in a good dynamic and we have an advantage over Real Madrid, and our objective is to keep that advantage,” said Lopez.

Manolo Gonzalez’s side, fifth, deserved at least a point from a typically spiky battle at the RCDE Stadium, before the late goals from two Barca substitutes.

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Betis on Sunday.

Espanyol fans gave Garcia a particularly hostile reception after he became their first player to leave for Barca in over 30 years in the summer.

The hosts hung huge safety nets behind the goals to try and protect Barca’s stopper, who was whistled at throughout, from projectiles while fans waved banners with pictures of rats at him.

Amid the ire, Garcia made two vital first-half interventions that sent the teams in level at the interval.

“Joan is incredible, a great goalkeeper. Playing against his old fans, he had a great game and got a clean sheet,” Olmo told Movistar.

“He will give us a lot – he’s giving us that and he will give us so much more too, I’m sure.”

Subs settle game

There were few clear chances in a tense first half, with Barca’s attacks curtailed before becoming dangerous, and the best openings falling to Espanyol.

Striker Roberto Fernandez got in behind Barca’s high line, one-on-one, but Garcia blocked his shot and then improvised brilliantly by shoving teammate Gerard Martin into the way of Pere Milla’s follow-up.

Then Garcia produced a stunning save to tip away Milla’s header, which seemed destined for the back of his net.

The goalkeeper’s excellent performances last season helped Espanyol stay in the top flight but when the champions came calling, he made the rarely taken move across the city.

Garcia’s replacement, Marko Dmitrovic, made a fine save from Jules Kounde’s header early in the second half.

Barcelona’s goalkeeper was called into action again as Fernandez burst through on goal, with Garcia pushing the ball to safety as the forward tried to round him.

Kounde cleared off the line and Garcia tipped Fernandez’s near-post drive away as Espanyol continued to harry Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona’s first clear chance came in the 70th minute, falling to Eric Garcia from point-blank range, but Dmitrovic, at full stretch, made an astonishing save to keep the scores level.

Eventually three of Flick’s substitutes combined to settle the game in Barca’s favour.

Lopez drove forward and found Olmo, who whipped a shot into the top right corner to break the deadlock. It was Olmo’s first appearance in over a month, following a dislocated shoulder.

Lewandowski dinked home the second in the 90th minute after another fine Lopez charge into the area to complete Barca’s smash-and-grab success.