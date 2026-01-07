Roma move back fourth in Serie A as Como lurk

Francesco Camarda of Lecce (left) controls the ball under pressure from Roma’s Zeki Celik (right) at Stadio Ettore Giardiniero. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Attacking duo Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk scored as Roma outclassed Lecce 2-0 to reclaim fourth spot in Serie A on Tuesday from Como who had earlier swept aside struggling Pisa.

Roma secured their first away win since Nov 23 thanks to on-loan Irish forward Ferguson who scored his third Serie A goal after 14 minutes with Ukrainian Dovbyk adding a second after 71 minutes against 16th-placed Lecce in the heel of Italy.

Roma now have 36 points and are just one point off third spot, but have played two more matches than the top three – Inter Milan, leaders with 39 points, AC Milan second on 38 points and champions Napoli third on 37 points.

While Roma will likely struggle to remain in contention for the Scudetto until the very end they can aim for fourth place, the final Champions League qualifying spot.

However, in addition to Juventus, sixth with 33 points, who face Sassuolo later on Tuesday, they will also have to be wary of Como.

Cesc Fabregas’s Como notched up a third consecutive victory in the league thanks to three second half goals in Tuscany to boost their hopes of elite European football.

“I never look at the standings, even though a member of my staff told me to look at them today after our victory. I’m not interested in them,” Spaniard Fabregas insisted.

Maximo Perrone put the northerners ahead after 68 minutes with Anastasios Douvikas adding two more on 76 minutes and a late penalty after 96 minutes of play.

Como’s French goalkeeper Jean Butez, one of the revelations of the season in Italy, saved a penalty six minutes from time.

The Lombardy club, owned by Indonesian billionaires the Hartono brothers, now have 33 points, the same as Juventus.

But Como, back in the top flight since 2024 after a 21-year absence, have a game in hand against AC Milan, which they will play on March 15.

Newly-promoted Pisa, who have won only once in 19 matches, remain bottom of the table with 12 points the same as Fiorentina and Verona.