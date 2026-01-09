AC Milan scrape a point with Genoa after late penalty drama

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring a goal during the match against Genoa. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : AC Milan survived late penalty drama to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Genoa on Thursday, a result which allowed local rivals Inter Milan to establish a three-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Nicolae Stanciu ballooned a golden chance to snatch a shock win from the spot for Genoa deep in stoppage time of a thrilling encounter at the San Siro.

Rafael Leao gave Milan a point with his powerful header in the second minute of added time, breaking Genoa’s long resistance after the away side took the lead through Lorenzo Colombo just before the half-hour mark.

But moments later Davide Bartesaghi clattered into Mikael Ellertsson, leaving Stanciu with the task of beating France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and taking a shock three points.

Instead, Stanciu smashed his effort over the bar and Milan extended their unbeaten league run to 17 matches ahead of the weekend’s trip to another struggling team in Fiorentina.

Milan sit second after Thursday’s draw and further away from Inter, who beat Parma 2-0 on Wednesday.

This time next week Milan take on high-flying Como – their game in hand due to their participation in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Jamie Vardy’s goal and assist weren’t enough for Cremonese, who threw away a two-goal lead at half-time to draw 2-2 with Cagliari.

Former England striker Vardy, who set up Dennis Johnsen’s early opener, took his Italian tally to five in the 29th minute when he forced a low drive under Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

But Michel Adopo halved the deficit for Cagliari shortly after the break before teenage academy product Yael Trepy snatched a point with two minutes remaining by brilliantly firing home his first Serie A goal.

Promoted Cremonese haven’t won in five matches but are nine points above the relegation zone in 13th place.