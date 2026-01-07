Juventus stay in Serie A title hunt with 3-0 win at Sassuolo

Juventus’ Fabio Miretti (right) scores the second goal against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

REGGIO EMILIA : Juventus strolled to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Tuesday to keep their Serie A title hopes alive in a game where under-pressure forward Jonathan David scored his first league goal since the opening day of the season.

The visitors put in a dominant display but required a Tarik Muharemovic own goal to put them ahead in the 16th minute, and wasted several chances before Fabio Miretti doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute.

David, who missed a penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lecce, wrapped up the win one minute later with a solo goal after pouncing on a poor back pass.

Juventus are fourth in the standings on 36 points, three off leaders Inter Milan who have played two games fewer while Sassuolo are 11th on 23 points.