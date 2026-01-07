Juventus stay in Serie A title hunt with 3-0 win at Sassuolo

Luciano Spalletti’s side put in a dominant display to move fourth in the standings on 36 points, three behind leaders Inter Milan.

Juventus’ Fabio Miretti (right) scores the second goal against Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium. (EPA Images pic)
REGGIO EMILIA:
Juventus strolled to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Tuesday to keep their Serie A title hopes alive in a game where under-pressure forward Jonathan David scored his first league goal since the opening day of the season.

The visitors put in a dominant display but required a Tarik Muharemovic own goal to put them ahead in the 16th minute, and wasted several chances before Fabio Miretti doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute.

David, who missed a penalty in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lecce, wrapped up the win one minute later with a solo goal after pouncing on a poor back pass.

Juventus are fourth in the standings on 36 points, three off leaders Inter Milan who have played two games fewer while Sassuolo are 11th on 23 points.

