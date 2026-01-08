Villa held to scoreless draw at Crystal Palace

Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne works the ball up the left wing during a match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (Aston Villa pic)

LONDON : Aston Villa’s Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a scoreless draw at Crystal Palace in a high-octane Premier League clash on Wednesday that produced plenty of entertainment, but no goals.

Brennan Johnson, a recent arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, set the tone with an energetic display for the home side, but his luck deserted him in the penalty box and he must wait for a first goal in the Palace colours.

The visitors had to replace keeper Emi Martinez at the break and substitute Marco Bizot was given plenty to do, but the best chance fell to Villa defender Victor Lindelof, who sent a bouncing header onto the far post late in the game.

With Arsenal topping the standings on 48 points, Villa are in third place on 43, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Palace are 13th on 28 points.