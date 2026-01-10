Super Cup Clasico final potentially pivotal for Alonso’s future

A win over Barcelona in Jeddah would earn Xabi Alonso his first trophy as Madrid coach, avenging last year’s 5-2 Super Cup loss. (EPA Images pic)

JEDDAH : Xabi Alonso has steadied Real Madrid’s ship in recent weeks after a tumultuous period but the Spanish Super Cup Clasico final against Barcelona on Sunday seems a make-or-break moment for the Spanish coach.

On the brink of the sack after a dire run of form, Alonso responded by leading Madrid to five consecutive victories, the fifth coming on Thursday against Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

Beating Super Cup holders Barcelona, who trounced Madrid 5-2 in last year’s final, also in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, would bring Alonso a first trophy at the helm.

A second victory in two matches against Barcelona would buy Alonso time and breathing room.

Succumbing to Hansi Flick’s side would give Real president Florentino Perez further excuse to oust a coach he hired in June but has never appeared convinced by.

Spanish media reported Perez was set to sack Alonso if the team lost against Manchester City in the Champions League on Dec 10, which they did, but the team’s improved performance bought the coach another chance.

Lifting the Super Cup worked for Flick’s Barcelona last season, galvanising his team to claim La Liga and the Copa del Rey as well.

In the three seasons prior to that, the Super Cup winners also went on to win the Spanish top flight.

“Two things are clear – as it’s the tournament we’re playing for (now), it’s the most important,” said Alonso.

“If you ask me about it in terms of order of priority in the season, it’s the fourth.”

Mbappe back

Alonso is boosted by the return of French superstar Kylian Mbappe after he missed the 2-1 win over Atletico and Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Real Betis in La Liga while recovering from a knee sprain.

The coach said Mbappe has as much chance of starting against Barcelona as anyone else and is confident the forward has recovered, even though he was expected to miss another week.

With 29 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, Mbappe is Real Madrid’s top goalscorer this season and their clear standout performer.

The striker has netted six goals against Barcelona in five games since joining Real Madrid.

His return could make life trickier for Alonso because the team does not seem to function at its best when Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham line up together.

One player that has become essential for Alonso in recent weeks is Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes.

After a miserable run of 32 games without scoring, the right-winger has burst into life with three goals and three assists in his last five matches.

On the opposite flank, Vinicius is struggling for form.

Since finishing second in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, he has dipped far from his top level.

Vinicius has not scored in his last 16 outings for Real Madrid and Alonso must decide whether to line up with him against Barca.

The Catalans beat Madrid four times in four encounters last season but Alonso’s side beat their rivals 2-1 in October in La Liga.

“We have to win, we lost two finals against them last year,” urged Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“They have to win too, after losing the Clasico in La Liga, they’ll want revenge.”