Leeds rally to avoid FA Cup shock at Derby

Leeds United’s defender James Justin (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal against Derby County. (AFP pic)

DERBY : Leeds needed a second-half fightback to beat Derby County 3-1 and book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Premier League side have lost just once in their last nine games to pull clear of the relegation zone.

But they were headed for defeat at half-time to second-tier Derby after Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz drilled a strike into the bottom corner.

Joel Piroe had seen a penalty saved by Jacob Zetterstrom before Leeds fell behind but the Dutch striker redeemed himself by playing a part in the comeback.

Jaka Bijol played the ball into the area and Piroe’s neat step-over allowed Willy Gnonto to smash home a 55th-minute equaliser.

Just four minutes later, Piroe’s low shot was parried by Zetterstrom and Ao Tanaka slotted in the rebound.

The visitors made sure of victory in stoppage time when James Justin rounded off a slick counter-attack.

Manchester United host Brighton later, with interim manager Darren Fletcher looking to further his case to remain in charge for the rest of the season.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier Portsmouth.