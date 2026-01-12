AC Milan snatch late draw at Fiorentina as title rivals Inter Milan face Napoli

Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo gestures after scoring the goal during their Serie A match against AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy. (AFP pic)

NAPOLI : AC Milan missed the chance to join Inter Milan at the top of Serie A on Sunday after snatching a late 1-1 draw at Fiorentina, ahead of their local rivals’ clash with Scudetto rivals Napoli.

Christopher Nkunku lashed home Milan’s leveller in the 90th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to deny Fiorentina just a third win of a troubled season.

Fiorentina had looked set for the points after Pietro Comuzzo headed home the opener in the 66th minute, but Nkunku’s late strike left the Tuscans on 14 points in 18th place.

The hosts came close to nabbing all three points twice in stoppage time, with new signing Marco Brescianini hitting the bar from close range and Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan having to dive at the feet of Moise Kean to stop the Italy striker from netting the winner.

“We played well in the first half and created a lot of chances that we failed to convert,” said Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri to DAZN.

“We’re second in the league and we need to keep it up, but we also need to be more clinical when we’re dominating play.”

Milan are at risk of falling five points off the title pace later on Sunday as Inter face reigning champions Napoli hunting a seventh straight league success.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli trail Milan by two points and will take second spot with a win at the San Siro.

Fiorentina are two points behind Genoa who sit just outside the relegation zone and host Cagliari on Monday evening.

Paolo Vanoli’s team seem to have turned a corner with one defeat in their last five matches, and fans are back onside after long periods of protest at bad results and a lack of direction behind the scenes.

Supporters applauded Fiorentina off the field after a second match in succession in which they were pegged back late on, a last-gasp Pedro penalty costing them a win at Lazio on Wednesday.