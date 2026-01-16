Sabalenka insists Australian Open not just between her and Swiatek

World number one Aryna Sabalenka won in Brisbane last week. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : World number one Aryna Sabalenka insisted Friday that the race to the Australian Open title was wide open and not just between herself and Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian and Poland’s world number two Swiatek share 10 Grand Slam crowns between them and have been a dominant force over the past few years.

But Sabalenka, who won in Brisbane last week, said there were multiple threats to the duo at Melbourne Park.

“I think it’s actually not only about me and Iga,” she said.

“There is Coco (Gauff), Elena (Rybakina), Jessica (Pegula). It’s not only about me and her, to be honest.”

There is also Madison Keys, who stunned Sabalenka to win her maiden Slam in an inspired performance on Rod Laver Arena last year.

Sabalenka went into the final aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three consecutive Australian Opens.

“That final was a tough one. She played incredible. Took me a little time to recover,” admitted the Belarusian.

“We had matches after that. I kind of worked on my mistakes in those matches. Coming into this Australian Open, I’m not really focusing on that result last year.

“But of course I would like to do just a little bit better than I did last year.”

Sabalenka had an unusual lead-in to the Australian Open, playing Nick Kyrgios in a much-criticised “Battle of the Sexes” in Dubai before heading to Brisbane.

She said it served her well for a tilt at a fifth Grand Slam title.

“I had a great off-season, so I was really recovered and ready,” she said.

“Yeah, I played extra exhibitions, but I think they all made sense. It’s good to have matches to test a couple things that I’ve been working on during the pre-season.

“I had a great preparation. Then there was a really high-intensity match against Nick, which is also part of my preparation.

“By the end of the pre-season, I felt really strong and ready.”

Sabalenka kicks off her campaign against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

Swiatek, who has won the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon but is yet to go past the semi-finals in Melbourne, faces Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue.