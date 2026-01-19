Atletico edge Alaves to strengthen Liga top-four hold

Atletico Madrid’s Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth (right) celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal during the La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves. (AFP pic)

MADRID : Alexander Sorloth’s towering header earned Atletico Madrid a narrow 1-0 win over Alaves on Sunday in La Liga, helping them pull level on points with third-placed Villarreal.

After dropping points in a draw at Real Sociedad in their last league outing, Diego Simeone’s side got back on track, moving seven points clear of Espanyol in fifth.

The Rojiblancos, fourth, trail leaders Barcelona by eight points before the champions visit Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

“There are no easy games and we’re happy for the victory,” Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios told DAZN.

“Sorloth is a player who gives us a lot, who can help us break through in games which are blocked up, with crosses,” Barrios said.

Atletico had the better chances of a solid but not overly exciting first-half display at their Metropolitano stadium, with Antonio Sivera keeping Sorloth at bay after he broke through.

Julian Alvarez was also denied by the Alaves goalkeeper as his dry spell continued, going a fifth game without scoring.

Coach Diego Simeone’s son Giuliano Simeone signed a new deal until 2030 this week and was Atletico’s biggest threat, offering energy on the right flank.

Atletico took the lead early in the second half, with Sorloth leaping high to nod home Barrios’s cross and break the deadlock.

It was the Norwegian target man’s sixth goal of the league campaign, and his third in his last three games across all competitions.

Substitute Alex Baena came close to doubling Atletico’s lead but hit Sivera’s far post from just inside the area.

With Atletico leading by just one goal they endured some nervy moments during five minutes of added time but Alaves, 18th, could not find an equaliser.

Lucas Boye headed a free-kick inches over Jan Oblak’s crossbar just before the final whistle with the Atletico goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

“It wasn’t to be, we knew it was hard to play here, they haven’t lost here yet,” said Alaves defender Jonny Otto.

“We know we’re down near the foot of the table but it’s still quite even… the team is fighting well,” Otto added.