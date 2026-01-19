Ruthless Anisimova races into Australian Open round two

Amanda Anisimova emerged as a top contender in women’s tennis last year, reaching the Wimbledon and US Open finals. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Amanda Anisimova began her quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam final with a ruthless straight-sets win at the Australian Open on Monday.

The fourth seed from the United States overpowered Simona Waltert of Switzerland 6-3, 6-2 in an hour on Margaret Court Arena.

The 24-year-old faces Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic or Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in round two.

“It’s really good to be back here, I feel like Australia is my second home,” said Anisimova, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2025.

“I love how rowdy it gets,” she added of the Melbourne Park atmosphere.

Anisimova broke the 86th-ranked Waltert, who was making her debut in the main draw in Melbourne, early in both sets to gain a stranglehold in a one-sided contest.

She sealed an emphatic victory with an ace.

Anisimova roared to the fore in women’s tennis last year.

She reached her first major final at Wimbledon – only to be thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Iga Swiatek – then made it back-to-back Grand Slam deciders by repeating the feat at the US Open.

She was again defeated in the final but pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka hard in a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) defeat.

Anisimova is bidding to go beyond the last 16 at the Australian Open for the first time.

Her ranking of four in the world is her highest ever.

“Last year was a great year and trying to bring some confidence and a lot of great moments into this year,” she said.