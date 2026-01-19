Young star Zheng may have to give back Australian Open prize

Michael Zheng in action against Sebastian Korda on Sunday in the first round of the men’s singles at the Australian Open at Kia Arena in Melbourne Park. (Imagn Images/Reuters)

MELBOURNE : American rising star Michael Zheng faces the prospect of giving back his Australian Open prize money as a college student, but is hoping a concession can be made.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to turn professional, came through qualifying at Melbourne Park before stunning former quarter-finalist Sebastian Korda in a first round five-set thriller.

His exploits have so far earned him at least A$225,000 (US$150,000), which will soar to A$327,750 should he beat 32nd seed Corentin Moutet in the second round.

But US college tennis rules state that he can only earn a maximum of US$10,000 in prize money from tournaments per year.

“I still have one more semester at Columbia (University), which I do intend to finish. So whenever my run here is done, I’m going back to school,” said Zheng, a senior psychology major.

“But, yeah, I’ll talk to our head coach and try to figure out what’s the deal with the prize money, if I’m allowed to take it or not.

“I’ll try to figure that out after the tournament is over, I think.

“I’ve heard rumours I’m allowed to take it, because it’s my senior spring,” he added.

“But I want to double-check … I don’t want to get in trouble or anything.”