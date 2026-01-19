Stroking egos key for Arbeloa as Real Madrid host Monaco

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (right) acknowledges head coach Alvaro Arbeloa (left) after scoring the 1-0 goal against Levante. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : It already seems clear Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa believes success with the record 15-time European champions will only come with the careful management of egos at the club.

Los Blancos host Monaco on Tuesday in the Champions League as they bid to consolidate their position in the top eight of the league phase and put a turbulent spell behind them.

The Spanish Super Cup defeat by Barcelona in Xabi Alonso’s last game at the helm and Arbeloa’s debut Copa del Rey humiliation shook the club, with fans exhibiting their feelings on Saturday as they whistled their own players.

Madrid beat Levante 2-0 in La Liga but there was an immense show of dissent, with Arbeloa and star players Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham notably in the firing line.

Arbeloa’s predecessor Alonso’s downfall started when, despite beating Barcelona in the Clasico in October, he substituted Vinicius and the Brazilian responded furiously.

Alonso also upset Fede Valverde by playing him at out of position and rotated Jude Bellingham, until eventually the pressure on him from within the dressing room told.

The Basque coach returned Vinicius and Bellingham to their near-untouchable star status, results did not follow and eventually Alonso was forced out.

Arbeloa’s approach seems to be to lavish the club’s most talented players with the kind of affection shown by Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during their successful stints at the club.

Even though Vinicius struggled in the cup exit at second-tier Albacete, Arbeloa hailed the forward, to a near-absurd degree considering the circumstances.

“(He wanted) to carry the team on his shoulders, to attack and never hide, that’s the Vini I want to see,” said Arbeloa.

He followed that up by highlighting Vinicius’s previous achievements after he was whistled against Levante, insisting the way forward was to feed him at every opportunity.

“I’ll ask his team-mates to find him more, give him the ball as much as possible,” said Arbeloa. “I am proud to be his coach.”

Bellingham was extremely poor against Barca in the Spanish Super Cup final and has scored once in his last 11 games.

“Up close he’s even better than on television, his experience, maturity, leadership…” said Arbeloa of the Englishman on Saturday.

“He’s one of the team’s leaders, the same as Kylian, Vini or Fede. They are players called on to do great things for Real Madrid… when things aren’t going well, we have to look for them continuously… we have to make them happy.”

It is not just the players under him whom Arbeloa has to take care of, but also president Florentino Perez above.

Asked about some fans chanting for the president to resign, Arbeloa changed his tune somewhat regarding the atmosphere at the Bernabeu, having said supporters had the right to express themselves.

“(The whistles) aren’t from people who don’t love Florentino, they are from people who don’t love Real Madrid,” said Arbeloa, laying bare his loyalty to the Madrid chief.

“We’re lucky to have a president who is the most important person, along with Santiago Bernabeu, in the history of this club.”

Mbappe puzzle

One player who was not targeted by Madrid’s fans on Saturday is top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe.

Unlike many of his team-mates the French superstar has had no performance issues this season, netting 30 goals in 26 games across all competitions.

Mbappe played against Levante, despite initially being expected to miss the game while recovering from a knee sprain, winning and converting a penalty for the opener.

Barring any setbacks, Mbappe should start against his former side on Tuesday, looking to extend his lead at the top of the European scoring chart.

Despite Mbappe’s knee issue Arbeloa did not substitute him or any of the team’s main stars against Levante, evading the pitfalls of his predecessor.

However once the team’s leaders and stars are happy, making them perform together is another question entirely.

It is a jigsaw puzzle Ancelotti could not solve in his last season, nor Alonso in the months he had at the helm.

When Vinicius and Bellingham were the main attackers, Madrid had enough balance to win a La Liga and Champions League double in 2024. Mbappe’s subsequent arrival left the team top-heavy.

With the situation around the club a little calmer, the Monaco game could offer a glimpse into how Arbeloa plans to get the attackers to click without betraying the defence behind them.