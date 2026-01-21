Ter Stegen to join Girona on loan, says Barca coach

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has won six La Liga titles with Barcelona and the Champions League once, among other silverware. (EPA Images pic)

PRAGUE : Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed Tuesday reports that veteran goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will join neighbours Girona on loan.

Germany international Ter Stegen has fallen behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order at Barca.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the 33-year-old stopper needs to play regularly to make his case to start for Germany at the tournament.

“This morning Marc said that he is going to Girona,” Flick told a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Slavia Prague.

“I think Marc is a fantastic goalkeeper. We decided (to go a) different (way) for the future of the club and I think it was the right decision. But I wish him all the best because he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

“Maybe we see him in the German national team in the World Cup. (My) fingers are crossed for this and I think he has good chances.”

Ter Stegen, who joined Barca from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, has won six La Liga titles with Barca and the Champions League once, among other silverware.

The goalkeeper missed much of last season with a severe knee injury, leading to Barca bringing Szczesny out of retirement to take his place.

Another injury kept Ter Stegen out of action during much of the current campaign, in which he has made only one appearance.

Ter Stegen did not travel to Prague, where Barca are aiming to secure a top-eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League.

They are also without the suspended Lamine Yamal for Wednesday’s match, which will take place in sub-zero conditions.

“The good thing is that (the players) have to run because it’s warmer,” joked Flick.

Barca’s 11-game winning run came to an end with a defeat at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

Flick said it could make his team improve, particularly in their finishing.

“We played at the highest level and this is what I want to see, it was better to lose (like) this instead of showing a bad performance,” added Flick.

“I think this could give us a little bit more confidence to believe in what we are doing… but I think we have to be more (accurate) in front of goal, this is what I want to see from the team.”