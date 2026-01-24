Teenage giant-killer Jovic gets help from ‘kind’ Djokovic in Melbourne

American Iva Jovic is the youngest player in the women’s top 100 at 18 years old. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Giantkiller Iva Jovic has credited “kind and attentive” Novak Djokovic for helping her make a splash at the Australian Open, with the 18-year-old taking tips from the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Jovic, the youngest player in the women’s top 100, stunned seventh seed and two-time Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini on Friday to make the last 16.

It was the biggest scalp of her burgeoning career and Serbian great Djokovic, who is 20 years her senior, had a hand in it.

“Actually I spoke to Novak a little bit. So it was pretty incredible,” said Jovic.

“He gave me some very attentive tips for my game and something I can try to incorporate into this match that I just played.

“So that was one of the things in the forefront of my mind because I think when Novak gives you some advice, you follow it.”

Asked what advice he gave her, Jovic replied: “It was just to open up the court a little bit better, to not rush into the shots all the time, find some more width.

“So I tried to do that, and it ended well. So I’m just going to try to keep listening to Novak.”

While Jovic is American, her father is from Serbia and her mother from Croatia.

She is still closely connected to her roots, visiting Serbia annually, both the capital of Belgrade and the southern town of Leskovac, where she has extended family.

It makes the link to Djokovic a natural one, but also one Jovic finds “pretty insane”.

“You always think about those moments where you’re going to meet your idols a little bit, and I think sometimes for certain people it can be a little bit deflating if they are maybe not as nice or as open as you anticipated,” she said.

“But he’s almost even kinder and even more attentive outside the cameras than what he’s portrayed. It was amazing.

“I mean, he’s so intelligent and smart and really wants to help the younger generation. So I’m really grateful to have that advice.

“Hopefully I’ll speak with him more and listen to his advice. ”

Jovic claimed her maiden title in 2025 at Guadalajara and started the year in sizzling form, making the semi-finals in Auckland and the final at Hobart.

Seeded 29 in Melbourne, she will play Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.