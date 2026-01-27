Brazil requests to host 2029 Fifa Club World Cup

Fifa skipped a traditional bidding process for the 2025 Club World Cup edition, appointing the US to host the 32-team event. (EPA Images pic)

SAO PAULO : Brazil formally has told Fifa it wants to host the 2029 Club World Cup, according to a report by ESPN Brazil.

The request was delivered during meetings in Rio de Janeiro as Fifa president Gianni Infantino visited the country.

Infantino’s trip was focused on kick-starting the buildup to the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will be staged across eight host cities in Brazil.

Behind the scenes, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) officials continued to push for Fifa’s expanded club tournament to grace South America’s biggest market.

Fifa did not run a traditional bidding contest for the 2025 edition – instead appointing the United States to stage the 32-team event – and has yet to outline how the 2029 host will be selected.

CBF president Samir Xaud has framed the talks as ongoing, saying last year: “It’s a subject I discussed with president Infantino… God willing, Brazil will host the 2029 Club World Cup.”

For 2029, Brazil already has one club assured of a place in the tournament. Flamengo earned its spot by winning the 2025 Copa Libertadores title.