Tottenham reach Champions League last-16 with win in Frankfurt

Tottenham’s Randal Kolo Muani (left) connects a cross to score the opening goal against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park. (EPA Images pic)

FRANKFURT : Tottenham Hotspur forgot their domestic woes to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds with a comfortable 2-0 victory at already-eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Randal Kolo Muani put the London club ahead just after halftime from close range and Dominic Solanke sealed the win when he drove in his side’s second in the 77th minute.

The win completed an impressive group campaign for Thomas Frank’s side who ended with 17 points from their eight games despite languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Injury-depleted Spurs dominated their Bundesliga opponents with Xavi Simons having an early goal ruled out for offside while Wilson Odobert was denied by the woodwork.