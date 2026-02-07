Sivasangari books quarter-finals berth in US tournament

S Sivasangari took 36 minutes to defeat Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, 11-6. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian women’s squash ace S Sivasangari advanced to the quarter-finals of the Windy City Open 2026 after an impressive win in the round of 16 in Chicago, the United States, yesterday.

The sixth seed produced a composed display to defeat Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman 3-1, winning 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, 11-6, in a match that lasted 36 minutes.

She will next face third seed Nour Elsherbini of Egypt in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, two other Malaysians are set to compete in the round of 16 later today.

In the women’s singles, Aira Azman is scheduled to take on American Olivia Weaver, while in the men’s event, Ng Eain Yow will face New Zealand’s Paul Coll.