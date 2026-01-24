Sivasangari, Eain Yow advance at 2026 Tournament of Champions

Seeded fifth, Sivasangari delivered a commanding performance to defeat Scotland’s Georgia Adderley 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 in 28 minutes.
She will next face home favourite Amanda Sobhy in the second round.
Meanwhile, Malaysia’s other women representatives, Aifa Azman and Aira Azman, were both eliminated in the first round of the Platinum-tier tournament.
Aifa went down to Belgium’s Nele Gilis 8-11, 3-11, 5-11, while Aira lost to American Marina Stefanoni 7-11, 8-11, 5-11.
In the men’s category, Ng Eain Yow cleared the opening hurdle with a convincing 11-7, 11-3, 11-2 victory over England’s Curtis Malik.
The win sets up a second-round clash against eighth seed and fellow Englishman Mohamed El Shorbagy.