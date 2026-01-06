Sze Fei-Izzuddin clear first round of Malaysia Open

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani made amends for their first-round exit at the Malaysia Open last year. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani advanced to the second round of the Malaysia Open after a convincing straight-games win over Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

The world No 7 Malaysians made amends for their first-round exit at the badminton championships last year by beating the 27th-ranked Danes 21-15, 21-13 in just 35 minutes.

Sze Fei–Izzuddin will next face either compatriots Choong Hon Jian–Haikal Nazri or England’s Ben Lane–Sean Vendy in the last 16 of the World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

Also through to the second round are mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, who staged a comeback to defeat higher-ranked Danish pair Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 in a 72-minute match.

However, it was a disappointing start for the national women’s doubles pairs, with Carmen Ting–Ong Xin Yee knocked out by Japan’s Rui Hirokami–Sayaka Hobara 16-21, 11-21 in 44 minutes.

Another Malaysian pair, Wong Tien Ci–Lim Chiew Sien, were forced to retire due to injury while trailing 2-14 against the top Chinese duo Feng Yan Zhe–Huang Dong Ping.