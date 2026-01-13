Another blow for Jii Zia at India Open

Lee Zii Jia is making a return to international competition after a six-month injury layoff last year. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia suffered another early exit following his return to international competition, falling in the first round of the India Open today.

The former world No 1, whose ranking has slipped to 144 after a season disrupted by injury, lost 13-21, 21-18, 18-21 to the 27th-ranked Danish player Rasmus Gemke in a 62-minute match at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

Zii Jia has now lost all four of his encounters with Gemke to date.

Zii Jia, 27, who opted for rehabilitation over back surgery to preserve his career, appeared cautious, mindful of aggravating his previous injury.

Despite the two setbacks, the former All England champion is scheduled to compete at the Indonesia Masters and Thailand Masters over the next two weeks.

The only other Malaysian singles player in the tournament, Leong Jun Hao, will open his campaign against Japan’s Yushi Tanaka tomorrow.

In the mixed doubles, national pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the second round after defeating Taiwan’s Wu Guan Xun-Lee Chia Hsin 21-17, 21-17 in a repeat of last week’s first-round clash at the Malaysia Open.

They will face Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat for a quarter-final spot.

Also through to the last 16 are Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing, who defeated Japan’s Yuta Watanabe-Maya Taguchi 21-10, 23-21.

However, 21st-ranked mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin lost to Thailand’s world No 3 pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara-Paewsampran 21-17, 16-21, 21-23 despite holding a match point in the decider.