Poor day for Malaysian shuttlers in India Open

Only three of the nation’s top men’s and women’s doubles pairs made it to the second round of the World Tour Super 750 event, benefitting from matches against lower-ranked opponents.
Men’s doubles defending champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani progressed to the second round after defeating the Korean-Malaysian pair of Choi Sol Gyu-Goh V Shem in three games after losing the first.
Sze Fei-Izzuddin, who was knocked out in the second round of the Malaysia Open last week, won 18-21, 21-14, 21-10 in 48 minutes.
World No 2 women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah cruised past India’s 49th-ranked Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi 21-18, 21-6 in 30 minutes.
Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik also advanced after compatriots Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai retired because of injury when trailing 11-21, 6-11.
They will face Japan’s Nomura Takumi-Yuichi Shimogami in the last 16 tomorrow, after the Japanese pair defeated Malaysians Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King 28-26, 18-21, 20-22 in a 63-minute thriller.
The other first-round casualties included world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, men’s doubles pair Chia Wei Jie-Lwi Sheng Hao, women’s doubles duo Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, and men’s singles players Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh.
Yesterday, men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the second round, which will continue tomorrow.