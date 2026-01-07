Jun Hao breaks 1st round jinx at Malaysia Open

Leong Jun Hao has opened his new season on a bright note, after defeating China’s Wang Zheng Xing, in the first round. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao ended his run of first-round exits with a straight-game win at the Malaysia Open today, the opening event of the World Tour’s 2026 season.

The world No 28, who lost in the opening round of 11 tournaments last year, defeated China’s Wang Zheng Xing 21-17, 21-17 in 48 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Jun Hao is the lone Malaysian left in the men’s singles after Lee Zii Jia crashed out in the first round yesterday, losing to an Indian opponent.

Malaysia has no representatives in the women’s singles.

In the mixed doubles category, national pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the second round after defeating Taiwan’s Wu Guan Xun-Lee Chia Hsin 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 in 55 minutes.

They will face American duo Presley Smith-Jennie Gai in the next round. The US pair defeated India’s Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto 21-15, 21-18, 21-15.