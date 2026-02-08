Barca beat Mallorca to extend Liga lead

Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring in the Spanish league match against RCD Mallorca. (AFP pic)

BARCELONA : Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored as Barcelona eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Mallorca on Saturday to move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The champions extended the gap to Real Madrid in second before Alvaro Arbeloa’s side visit Valencia on Sunday, with Marc Bernal also on target late on at the partially reopened Camp Nou stadium.

Barcelona’s first-half display was sluggish, even though Lewandowski’s goal had them ahead at the break.

“I was not happy… we were not on our level, the playing and passing was too slow,” admitted Hansi Flick, who demanded more from his side going forward.

“The first half was not how Barca want to play, (but) the second half was much better,” Flick said.

Mallorca target man Vedat Muriqi came close early on as he slid in at the back post but hit the side netting, while Jan Virgili’s shot was saved by Joan Garcia.

Marcus Rashford added some urgency into Barca’s game after a listless start, curling inches wide of the far post after cutting in from the left.

A blocked shot from the England international led to the opener, with Dani Olmo knocking the rebound to Lewandowski to finish from close range.

Rashford’s dangerous free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Mallorca stopper Leo Roman, and Yamal missed from point-blank range as Jules Kounde sent the rebound into his path.

The 18-year-old made amends in the second half with a superb shot from outside the area which left Roman with no chance.

It was his fourth goal in four games, with Yamal in his best form of the season.

“He kept his energy for the second half and the goal. Lamine is fantastic,” said Flick.

Bernal’s breakthrough

Midfielder Marc Casado struck the crossbar with a deflected effort as Barca could have opened up a wider lead.

At the other end, Garcia earned his clean sheet with a good save to thwart Antonio Sanchez, before Bernal rounded off Barca’s victory.

The 18-year-old midfielder broke in behind the Mallorca defence, showed composure to open up a shooting angle and finished with the aid of a deflection, his first goal for the club.

Bernal broke into the first team at the start of last season but a severe knee injury in August 2024 kept him out for around a year and delayed his progress.

“It’s a great joy for him, when a player has such a bad injury we all feel it, we suffered with him… I’m very happy for him,” Casado told Movistar.

Bernal, who usually plays at the base of the midfield, admitted scoring for the first time for the club was an emotional moment after his injury struggle.

“When I scored I thought a lot about how tough the last year was for me, so it’s really satisfying, for my family too, I thought of them too,” said Bernal.

Flick handed 19-year-old midfielder Tommy Marques his debut late on, as another youngster from the club’s feted La Masia academy made the jump to the first team.

“His technique is unbelievable, his body language is top,” said Flick, adding that the Spaniard may be able to start playing regularly for Barca next season.

In the late match, Real Sociedad moved up a place to eighth, just four points behind Real Betis in fifth, after a 3-1 win at home to Elche.

Earlier on Saturday, La Liga postponed Rayo Vallecano’s home match against Real Oviedo because of the condition of the pitch at the Madrid’s side’s Vallecas stadium.

They later moved Sevilla’s home game against Girona, scheduled for a 5.30 slot on Saturday, to Sunday because of adverse weather conditions.