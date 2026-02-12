Lazio edge holders Bologna in shootout to reach Italian Cup semis

Lazio’s Kenneth Taylor (right) scores in the penalty shootout during the Italian Cup match against Bologna at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Lazio ended Bologna’s Italian Cup title defence on Wednesday, winning 4–1 on penalties after their quarter-final finished level at 1–1.

Bologna led through Santiago Castro’s first-half goal but Lazio replied with a goal from Tijjani Noslin early in the second period.

Lazio converted all four of their attempts in the shootout as Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson had his kick saved and Riccardo Orsolini drove his effort wide.

Bologna lifted the cup last season to end a 51-year wait for a major trophy, beating AC Milan in the final.

Lazio go on to play Atalanta in the two-legged semi-finals, while Inter Milan face Como.

The first legs are scheduled for early March with the return fixtures due to take place in late April.