Shaky Palace continue struggles with Conference League draw

Crystal Palace’s Brennan Johnson (left) and Zrinjski’s Neven Djurasek tussle for the ball during the match. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Crystal Palace could not break free of their recent struggles as they wobbled away to Zrinski Mostar and drew their Europa Conference League game 1-1 on Thursday.

The Londoners dominated the first half and took the lead a minute before the break when Jorgen Strand Larsen set up Ismaila Sarr, who curled the ball into the far corner.

But Palace, playing their first European knockout game, had won only once since early December and their control of the game evaporated at the start of the second half.

After 55 minutes, Adam Wharton gave the ball away in midfield and the hosts pounced. Leo Mikic found Karlo Abramovic galloping through the inside-right channel and the attacker drilled a low shot home.

As Palace faltered, Abramovic almost wriggled through for a second.

Wharton smashed a shot against the Zrinski bar but Palace had an 84th-minute scare when the video officials told referee Manfredas Lukjancukas to look at the pitchside video to check for a potential penalty for handball by Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

Lukjancukas disagreed and concluded that Munoz had been fouled into touching the ball.

In Yerevan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan scored the only goal as hosts Noah beat former Uefa Cup finalists AZ Alkmaar 1-0.

Elsewhere, in Tampere, Finland, hosts KuPDS were reduced to 10 men after 12 minutes when Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba fouled Antoni Kozubal, who had just put Lech Poznan a goal up. Taofeek Ismaheel added a second for the visitors before halftime.