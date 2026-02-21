Jake Paul requires second jaw surgery after Joshua knockout

US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (left) and British boxer Anthony Joshua fought in a controversial Netflix-backed bout in December. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : Jake Paul has undergone a second surgery on his jaw after his knockout loss to former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said Friday.

The two men fought in a controversial Netflix-backed bout in December, where Joshua made hard work of defeating his vastly less accomplished opponent.

In the sixth round, Joshua backed the 28-year-old internet personality into a corner and delivered the knockout blow with a right to the chin that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Paul said in a social media post soon after the bout that had suffered a “double broken jaw,” and underwent surgery, but on Friday he revealed a further operation had been required.

“Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months whaattttttttt,” he wrote on Instagram.

The fight at Miami’s Kaseya Center saw both men reportedly splitting a mammoth purse of US$184 million.

But it was widely panned throughout boxing, due to the gulf in physical size and class between Britain’s two-time former world champion Joshua and Paul, who has forged a lucrative career through a handful of novelty boxing contests.

The lackluster contest descended into farce at times, with Paul repeatedly dropping to the canvas and grappling at Joshua’s legs, and referee Christopher Young warning the fighters in the fourth round: “The fans did not pay to see this crap.”