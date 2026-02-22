Korda to face Paul in all-American Delray Beach final

Sebastian Korda of the US celebrates after winning a point against Flavio Cobolli of Italy during their men’s singles semifinal match at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Florida. (AFP pic)

LOS ANGELES : Sebastian Korda reached his first ATP final in more than a year on Saturday, toppling third-seeded Italian Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 to book a title showdown with Tommy Paul in Delray Beach, Florida.

“I think it was a great match,” said Korda. “I think I served pretty well. I didn’t have too many pressure situations on my serve, and that opens up the returns.

“I think I played a great tie-breaker, and then after that, I just started feeling the ball a little bit better, returning a little better and put some pressure on him,” he said.

Korda didn’t face a break point as he produced a strong service performance that included a dozen aces.

He will play in the Delray Beach final for the second time, having finished runner-up to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021.

This time he will be up against fifth-seeded fellow American Paul, who rallied to beat fourth-seeded compatriot Learner Tien 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Paul is in his first final since he lifted the trophy in Stockholm in 2024. He had been 0-5 in semi-finals since then.

“He obviously was playing amazing tennis in the first (set),” said Paul, who was hindered last season by injuries including a ruptured foot ligament and an abdominal strain.

“I felt like I was really struggling to stay with him. I felt like he was doing everything a little bit better than me.

“I knew I had to mix things up and try to change the rhythm… I thought I did a great job mixing it up,” he added.