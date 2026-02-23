Korda tops fifth-seeded Paul to win ATP Delray Beach title

Korda, 25, shrugged off blustery winds, dictating play from the baseline and saving five of six break points that he faced.
That included four in the final game, when Korda rallied from 0-40 down, and then saving one more break point before clinching the victory after one hour and 22 minutes.
Korda, who was playing in his first final in more than a year, beat three of the top five seeds on the way to the title, dispatching second seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals and third-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the semis.
Paul, hindered last year by injuries including a ruptured foot ligament and an abdominal strain, was playing his first final since he lifted the trophy in Stockholm in 2024.