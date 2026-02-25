Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev march on in Dubai

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame big-serving Mpetshi Perricard by converting three of five break points. (EPA Images pic)

DUBAI : Felix Auger-Aliassime stamped his ticket to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, while Daniil Medvedev put an end to Stanislas Wawrinka’s tournament.

Canadian top seed Auger-Aliassime overcame the big-serving Frenchman thanks to an impressive break-point conversion rate as he managed to make the most of three of the five break-points he forced on Mpetshi Perricard’s serve.

Consecutive breaks in the seventh and ninth games of the opening set allowed the world number eight to seize the initiative.

Auger-Aliassime pounced again early in the second set to get his nose in front and then managed to serve out to book a meeting with Jiri Lechecka in the last eight.

The Czech eliminated Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to progress through the round of 16.

In a battle of former Grand Slam winners, Russia’s Medvedev beat Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3.

The 40-year-old Swiss will retire at the end of the season and was honoured on-court after his defeat.

“It’s my last time here, but I always had amazing support from you guys,” 2016 champion Wawrinka told the crowd.

“It’s always special. The reason why I kept playing for so long is because of those emotions that I receive on court, but I think at 40 it’s time to play for one last year. I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Third seed Medvedev will face Jenson Brooksby in the next round, after the American defeated seventh-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov in straight sets.