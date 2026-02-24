Struggling Mallorca sack coach Arrasate

Jagoba Arrasate (left) helped Real Mallorca finish mid-table last season but managed only six wins from 25 league matches this campaign. (EPA Images pic)

PALMA : Real Mallorca sacked coach Jagoba Arrasate on Monday with the team struggling down in 18th in La Liga.

Mallorca fell to a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo on Sunday, a third consecutive loss which left them a point from safety.

“Mallorca have ended Jagoba Arrasate’s time as first team coach,” said the club in a statement.

“The decision… comes from the club’s desire to try and reverse the current dynamic and face the remaining challenges this season in the best way possible.”

Arrasate helped Mallorca finish in mid-table last season in his debut campaign at the helm, but managed just six wins from 25 league games this season.